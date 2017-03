NEW YORK Aug 15 The centre court at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the main venue for the U.S. Open, and the adjacent Louis Armstrong Stadium will have retractable roofs installed, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said on Thursday.

The move will bring the U.S. Open into line with Wimbledon and the Australian Open which both have retractable roofs on their centre courts. The French Open has announced plans to cover its main court. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Tony Jimenez)