PARIS, June 2 Rafa Nadal, gunning to become the
first man to win seven French Open titles, will make sure he
will celebrate his birthday in Paris if he beats Argentine
Eduardo Schwank in a third-round tie at Roland Garros on
Saturday.
The second-seeded Spaniard, who will turn 26 on Sunday, is
expected to roll over the world number 192 on Court Philippe
Chatrier.
Russian second-seed Maria Sharapova, chasing the only
grand-slam title missing from her collection, will be back in
action for the second day running when she faces Chinese 28th
seed Peng Shuai.
Defending champion Li Na of China, the seventh seed, will
take on the 20-year-old American Christina McHale on Court
Suzanne Lenglen.
British fourth seed Andy Murray will be hoping his sore back
will be able to survive another best-of-five-set outing after he
came closing to quitting in the previous round.
He will be up against Colombian Santiago Giraldo on Court
One having gone through a light practice session with his coach
Ivan Lendl on Friday.
Local hero Paul-Henri Mathieu, who beat John Isner in a
dramatic 76-game thriller on Thursday, may not even show up for
his match-up with Spain's Marcel Granollers after skipping
practice and pulling out of his doubles tie on Friday.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)