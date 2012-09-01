By Will Swanton
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 31 World number one Roger Federer
and Olympic champion Andy Murray face their first stern tests of
the U.S. Open on Saturday after cruising through the early
rounds.
Federer faces dangerous Spaniard Fernando Verdasco inside
Arthur Ashe Stadium while Murray plays Verdasco's countryman
Feliciano Lopez in Louis Armstrong Stadium.
Federer has not lost to Verdasco in four meetings but they
have not played for three years and the 25th seed proved his
capabilities this year with a win over 11-times major champion
Rafa Nadal in Madrid.
Likewise, Murray is unbeaten in six starts against Lopez but
the world number 31 is a streaky player who can trouble the
elite.
Federer and Murray headline the day session at Flushing
Meadows along with American Serena Williams, who will play
unseeded Russian Ekaterina Makarova.
At night, Sloane Stephens, the teenage American, will start
the prime time session in Arthur Ashe Stadium against
12th-seeded Serbian Ana Ivanovic before 16th-seeded Gilles Simon
meets American Mardy Fish.
Federer said his five-set loss to Novak Djokovic in the
semi-finals of the U.S. Open last year ended up being a blessing
in disguise.
"I guess so, yes," he said.
"Not right after match point, not three weeks later, but I
felt I played a great U.S. Open. I knew I was actually playing
really good tennis.
"It was just not happening for me. Then the question is, can
you maintain a good level of play without getting frustrated,
wanting it too badly."
Federer broke through for his first major in more than two
years when he claimed his seventh Wimbledon crown in July.
"I'm happy I had the right balance," he said. "I was able to
just stay put and keep working hard and hope things were going
to turn around for me.
"You have to make some tweaks. I remember sitting down and
talking to everyone involved, trying to come up with
improvements in the plan.
"Losing to Novak wasn't that unpleasant - it was the
semi's."
Also in action on Saturday will be women's second seed
Agnieszka Radwanska against former world number one Jelena
Jankovic, American veteran James Blake against Canada's Milos
Raonic and Blake's countryman Jack Sock against 11th-seeded
Spaniard Nicolas Almagro.
