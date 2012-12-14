NEW YORK Dec 14 The U.S. Open tennis tournament will move the women's final to Sunday and the men's final to Monday at the 2013 event after a fifth successive year of weather delays disrupted the schedule this September, organizers said on Friday.

The change, building in a rest day between the men's semi-finals and finals to conform with the other three grand slams, is only for next year, the U.S. Tennis Association said, adding that the 2014 event and beyond will be addressed later.

The move puts an end to what had come to be known as Super Saturday at the U.S. Open, which had scheduled the men's semi-finals and women's final on the same day since 1984.

The men's final has been played on Monday in each of the past five years due to rain delays, triggering an annual debate and complaints from players and spectators over why the showcase courts are not covered. (Reporting by Larry Fine, editing by Mark Meadows)