Tennis-Sock wins Delray Beach final in walkover as Raonic withdraws
Feb 26 Canadian world number four Milos Raonic pulled out of Sunday’s Delray Beach Open final in Florida, handing American Jack Sock the title by walkover.
NEW YORK, Sept 4 Order of play on the showcourts at the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday (prefix denotes seeding, * indicates rescheduled match from Tuesday):
Arthur Ashe Stadium (1500 GMT) * 3-Maria Sharapova (Russia) v 11-Marion Bartoli (France) (Bartoli leads 4-0) * 7-Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) v 20-Andy Roddick (U.S.) (scores tied at 6-6) 3-Andy Murray (Britain) v 12-Main Cilic (Croatia)
(2300 GMT) 4-Serena Williams (U.S.) v 12-Ana Ivanovic (Serbia) 1-Roger Federer (Switzerland) v 6-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic)
Louis Armstrong Stadium (1500 GMT) 10-Sara Errani (Italy) v 20-Roberta Vinci (Italy) * 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 18-Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) (Djokovic leads 2-0)
Grandstand (1630 GMT) * 8-Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) v 19-Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) (Tipsarevic leads 5-2) (Compiled by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Result from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Final on Sunday 3-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat 1-Milos Raonic (Canada) walkover
Feb 26 France's Jo-Wilfred Tsonga won his second title in succession by comfortably beating compatriot Lucas Pouille 6-4 6-4 in the Marseille Open final on Sunday.