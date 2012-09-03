Tennis-Austrian Thiem takes Rio Open in straight sets
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 26 Austrian Dominic Thiem secured his eighth ATP title with a 7-5 6-4 win over Pablo Carreno Busta in the final of the Rio Open on Sunday.
NEW YORK, Sept 3 Order of play on the showcourts at the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday (prefix denotes seeding, all times GMT):
Arthur Ashe Stadium (1500 GMT) 1-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) v 7-Samantha Stosur (Australia) 3-Maria Sharapova (Russia) v 11-Marion Bartoli (France) 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 18-Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland)
(2300 GMT) 7-Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) v 20-Andy Roddick (U.S.)
Louis Armstrong Stadium (1600 GMT) 4-David Ferrer (Spain) v 13-Richard Gasquet (France) 8-Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) v 19-Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) (Compiled by Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue)
Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Result from the Rio de Janeiro Open Men's Singles Final on Sunday 2-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat 4-Pablo Carreno (Spain) 7-5 6-4
Feb 26 Canadian world number four Milos Raonic pulled out of Sunday’s Delray Beach Open final in Florida, handing American Jack Sock the title by walkover.