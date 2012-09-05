Tennis-Delray Beach International men's singles final result
Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Result from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Final on Sunday 3-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat 1-Milos Raonic (Canada) walkover
NEW YORK, Sept 5 Order of play for singles matches on the Arthur Ashe Stadium centre court at the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Thursday (prefix denotes seeding):
(Not before 1730 GMT) 4-David Ferrer (Spain) v 8-Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia)
(2300 GMT) 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 7-Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) (Compiled by Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue)
Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Result from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Final on Sunday 3-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat 1-Milos Raonic (Canada) walkover
Feb 26 France's Jo-Wilfred Tsonga won his second title in succession by comfortably beating compatriot Lucas Pouille 6-4 6-4 in the Marseille Open final on Sunday.
Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Result from the Marseille Open Men's Singles Final on Sunday 2-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat 4-Lucas Pouille (France) 6-4 6-4