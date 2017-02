NEW YORK, Sept 6 Order of play on the Arthur Ashe Stadium centre court at the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Friday (prefix denotes seeding):

Men's doubles final (1600 GMT) 2-Bob Bryan/Mike Bryan (U.S) v 5-Leander Paes (India)/Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic)

Women's singles semi-finals

(not before 1745 GMT) 1-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) v 3-Maria Sharapova (Russia)

(not before 1945 GMT) 4-Serena Williams (U.S.) v 10-Sara Errani (Italy) (Compiled by Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue)