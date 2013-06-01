PARIS, June 1 Former champion Francesca Schiavone produced an attention-grabbing display of claycourt tennis to advance into the fourth round of the French Open with a 6-2 6-1 annihilation of French 13th seed Marion Bartoli on Saturday.

With all eyes on defending champion Maria Sharapova and world number one Serena Williams, Italian Schiavone, the 2010 Roland Garros winner, had gone unnoticed until she ended Bartoli's run in ruthless fashion on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Bartoli fought until the end but there was little she could do against Schiavone's repertoire of sliced backhands, spinning forehands and cunning lobs that got the better of the Frenchwoman after 78 minutes.

Next up for the unseeded Schiavone, who is also the 2011 French Open runner-up, is third seed Victoria Azarenka of Belarus. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)