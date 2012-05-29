PARIS May 29 Francesca Schiavone, bidding to
reach her third French Open final in three years, defeated
Japan's Kimiko Date-Krumm 6-3 6-1 in the first round on Tuesday.
The Italian, 2010 champion at Roland Garros and runner-up to
China's Li Na last year, was never severely tested by
Date-Krumm, the third-oldest woman to play at the French in the
professional era, at the age of 41.
Date-Krumm, who made her Roland Garros debut in 1989 and
reached the last four in 1995, saved two breakpoints at 0-2 down
in the second set but surrendered two more service games despite
some occasional impressive shots.
Schiavone, seeded 14th, will now play either Belgian Yanina
Wickmayer or Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria, who were meeting
later on Tuesday.
