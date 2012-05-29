(Updates with quotes)
By Clare Fallon
PARIS May 29 Francesca Schiavone, bidding to
reach her third French Open final in three years, defeated
Japan's Kimiko Date-Krumm 6-3 6-1 in the first round on Tuesday.
The Italian, 2010 champion at Roland Garros and runner-up
last year, was never severely tested by Date-Krumm, the
third-oldest woman to play at the French in the professional
era, at the age of 41.
Date-Krumm, who made her Roland Garros debut in 1989 and
reached the last four in 1995, saved two breakpoints at 0-2 down
in the second set but surrendered two more service games despite
some occasional impressive shots.
Schiavone, seeded 14th, said she had felt nervous about
stepping out on the Philippe Chatrier court again after losing
last year's final to Li Na.
"Before going out I was really very tense because to play on
the central court, to feel all you can feel on such a big court
and to be here with you hopes and dreams is very difficult. But
as soon as I came on, I started to breathe and to move," she
said.
Schiavone paid tribute to Date-Krumm, saying: "I think
Kimiko is a really fantastic athlete. It doesn't matter if she
wins many matches or not, I think she is an example for
everybody - she works a lot, she respects the other players.
"I think we have to learn many things from her," added
Schiavone. "For me it's great to play against her."
The Italian will now play Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria,
who beat Belgian Yanina Wickmayer 3-6 6-0 6-3.
