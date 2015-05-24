PARIS May 24 Security was breached at the French Open on Sunday when a fan jumped onto Court Philippe Chatrier and attempted to take a selfie with Roger Federer.

The Swiss, who appeared startled, had just beaten Alejandro Falla in the first round. The fan, who walked alongside Federer for a few seconds, was escorted away.

Security at the tournament was breached two years ago during the final between Rafa Nadal and fellow Spaniard David Ferrer, when a protestor leapt from the stands on to the court, carrying a flare and protesting against France's same-sex marriage law.

