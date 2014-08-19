Aug 19 Reigning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic has been seeded number one for the U.S. Open with five times winner Roger Federer seeded second, the United States Tennis Association announced on Tuesday.

Should both players reach the final of the year's last grand slam tournament, they would compete in a mouth-watering re-match of this year's Wimbledon final, a five-set thriller won by Djokovic.

Serbian world number one Djokovic has reached the U.S. Open men's singles final for the past four years at Flushing Meadows, winning the title in 2011.

Swiss Federer is seeded at the U.S. Open for a 14th consecutive year, tying Ivan Lendl for the second longest streak in the Open era with only Jimmy Connors (18) ahead of them.

Spanish world number two Rafa Nadal, the reigning U.S. Open champion, has withdrawn from the tournament because an injured right wrist.

Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland has been seeded third with Spaniard David Ferrer fourth and big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic fifth.

Czech Tomas Berdych is the sixth seed, Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov seventh and Britain's Andy Murray, the 2012 U.S. Open champion, eighth.

The seeds for the women's tournament will be announced on Wednesday, with the draw to be conducted at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Thursday.

The U.S. Open starts on Monday. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry)