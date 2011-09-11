By Larry Fine
NEW YORK, Sept 11
NEW YORK, Sept 11 The U.S. Open paused on
Sunday before the women's final to mark the 10th anniversary of
the 10th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks with a poignant
ceremony at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
With "9/11/01" inscribed alongside the centre court net, a
moment of silence was observed for the nearly 3,000 people
killed in the attacks and a giant American flag was unfurled
over the court by a U.S. Marines Corps colour guard.
Singer and actress Queen Latifah sang a stirring rendition
of the national anthem to close the tribute.
Finalists Serena Williams of the United States and
Australian Sam Stosur entered the court through an honour guard
comprised of members of the New York Police Department, the
Fire Department of New York and the Port Authority Police.
Earlier, in downtown Manhattan at the site of where the
World Trade Center twin towers stood, the name of every person
killed in al Qaeda's hijacked plane attacks was read in the
nearly five-hour-long centerpiece of a heart-wrenching
ceremony. [ID:nS1E78A00A]
Smaller ceremonies were also held in Shanksville,
Pennsylvania and at the Pentagon outside Washington, the other
sites where 19 men from the Islamic militant group al Qaeda
crashed hijacked airliners on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.
