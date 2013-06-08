June 8 Factbox on American Serena Williams, who lifted her 16th grand slam singles title when she won the French Open on Saturday with a 6-4 6-4 win over Russia's Maria Sharapova: * Born in Saginaw, Michigan, on Sept. 26, 1981. (Age 31) * Turned professional in September 1995. 16 GRAND SLAM SINGLES TITLES * Australian Open 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010; French Open 2002, 2013; Wimbledon 2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012; U.S. Open 1999, 2002, 2008; 2012 * Williams is sixth on the list of female grand slam title winners. * One of only five women, after Maureen Connolly, Margaret Court, Martina Navratilova and Steffi Graf, to hold all four grand slam titles at the same time. The non-calendar year achievement in 2002-03 was dubbed the 'Serena Slam'. She beat her older sister Venus in each of the four finals. * Has also won 13 women's grand slam doubles titles with Venus and has four Olympic gold medals: singles (2012), doubles (2000, 2008, 2012). * At the 2009 U.S. Open, Williams was fined $175,000 and placed on a two-year probation for unsportsmanlike behaviour in her semi-final loss to Kim Clijsters. * Missed the U.S. Open in 2010 because of medical complications after cutting her foot on glass while celebrating her win at Wimbledon. * In 2011, had surgery after a life-threatening blood clot was detected on her lung. Made the U.S. Open final but lost to Australia's Samantha Stosur. * Saturday's French Open final win extended her winning streak to 31 matches. * She is the fourth woman, since tennis turned professional in 1968, to win each major at least twice after Chris Evert, Steffi Graf and Martina Navratilova. (Compiled by Julien Linden and Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)