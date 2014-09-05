NEW YORK, Sept 5 World number one Serena Williams took no chances with the searing heat on Arthur Ashe Stadium court by racing to a 6-1 6-3 rout of Ekaterina Makarova to reach the U.S. Open women's final on Friday.

Williams, winner of the last two U.S. Opens, came out firing, striking the ball with ferocious force and dazzling accuracy and needed only 60 minutes to advance against the 17th seeded Russian.

The top seed's opponent in the final will be 10th-seeded former world number one Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark, who advanced in abrupt fashion when China's Peng Shuai was forced to retire due to heat illness trailing 7-6(1) 4-3 after two hours four minutes on the court.

Williams, who failed to reach the quarter-finals in any of the year's previous three slams, is aiming for her sixth U.S. title and an 18th slam singles crown that would tie her with Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova for fourth on the all-time list.

(Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Gene Cherry)