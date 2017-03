NEW YORK, Sept 11 Serena Williams' bid for a rare calendar-year Grand Slam came to a shuddering halt at the U.S. Open on Friday when the three-times defending champion suffered a stunning 2-6 6-4 6-4 loss to unseeded Italian Roberta Vinci.

For world number one Williams, who was bidding to become only the fourth woman to win all four majors in the same year, it marked the first time she lost to Vinci in five career meetings. (Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Frank Pingue)