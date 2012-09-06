(Adds quotes)
By Julian Linden
NEW YORK, Sept 5 Serena Williams, brimming with
confidence and self-belief with every match she plays, stormed
into the semi-finals of the U.S. Open on Wednesday with a 6-1
6-3 demolition of Ana Ivanovic.
The last American left in the tournament after Andy Roddick
was sent into retirement by Juan Martin del Potro, Williams was
at her irresistible best and steamrolled Serbian Ivanovic in
less than an hour.
Williams has won the U.S. Open three times and made the
semi-finals in each of her last four appearances at Flushing
Meadows but has not lifted the trophy since 2008.
She has been in great form over the past few months,
clinching her 14th grand slam title at Wimbledon then winning
the singles and doubles gold medals at the London Olympics.
By her own standards, she made a slow start to the U.S. Open
but said she was hitting her peak at the right time.
"I feel like I'm going to get more focused and serious and
start playing Serena tennis in the next couple of rounds, if I
get to play two rounds. That's my goal," she said.
"I didn't think I came into this tournament playing my best,
but I definitely played better in the last two matches."
Williams plays Italian Sara Errani in Friday's semi-finals,
a player she has beaten in each of their three previous
meetings, with the winner to face Maria Sharapova or Victoria
Azarenka in the final.
"She (Errani) is playing well," said Williams. "She made the
final at Roland Garros and now semis here, potential finals, so
I can't underestimate her.
"It's not by luck she's been doing so well. We will have to
see."
Former world number one Ivanovic was appearing in her first
grand slam quarter-final since winning the French Open in 2008.
She conceded Williams had been too strong but said she was
buoyed by her own improved performance.
"Overall I'm very satisfied. I played some really good
tennis to get into this position," she said. "Even tonight I
felt like I was striking the ball so nicely on both sides.
"That's something that I worked hard for. I think it's a big
step for me to reach quarter-final. It's a confidence boost."
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury/Peter Rutherford)