Tennis-Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
March 4 American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
NEW YORK, Sept 6 Defending champion Serena Williams beat China's Li Na 6-0 6-3 on Friday to reach her second consecutive U.S. Open final.
With the victory, the top-seeded Williams set up a rematch of last year's final against Belarussian second-seed Victoria Azarenka, who beat Flavia Pennetta in Friday's other semi-final.
Williams, a 16-times grand slam winner seeking her fifth U.S. Open title, enters Sunday's final having not dropped a set at Flushing Meadows this year. (Reporting by Will Swanton; Editing by Frank Pingue)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Final on Saturday Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-3 7-6(3)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 7-5