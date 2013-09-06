NEW YORK, Sept 6 Defending champion Serena Williams beat China's Li Na 6-0 6-3 on Friday to reach her second consecutive U.S. Open final.

With the victory, the top-seeded Williams set up a rematch of last year's final against Belarussian second-seed Victoria Azarenka, who beat Flavia Pennetta in Friday's other semi-final.

Williams, a 16-times grand slam winner seeking her fifth U.S. Open title, enters Sunday's final having not dropped a set at Flushing Meadows this year. (Reporting by Will Swanton; Editing by Frank Pingue)