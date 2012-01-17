By Ian Ransom
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Jan 18 A rusty and agitated
Serena Williams grimaced her way through an attack of swooping
bugs to resume her domination at Melbourne Park with a scratchy
6-3 6-2 win over Austria's Tamira Paszek on Tuesday.
Williams, unable to defend her 2009 and 2010 titles last
year due to a freak foot injury, found herself dive-bombed by
crickets that made merry on a balmy evening at Rod Laver Arena.
"Bugs fell on my back twice," said the 13-times grand slam
champion, bidding for her sixth title at Melbourne Park.
"I hate bugs more than you can imagine. I hate bugs. Like,
they kept jumping on me. I just -- yuck!
"So I'm going to request not to play at night anymore
because I hate bugs, except for the final. I heard it's at
night, though. I'll try to get used to them."
Williams, who entered Rod Laver Arena with heavy strapping
on both ankles and only two matches under her belt in five
months, was also irked by her game, with her baseline rockets
missing their targets for much of the 79-minute match.
Muttering and cursing, Williams knuckled down enough to
break Paszek once in the first set and twice in the second, and
closed out the match with her serve on fire and no sign of
discomfort from a twisted ankle suffered at the Brisbane
International.
Having put on a brave face in the leadup, Williams admitted
she had actually torn ankle ligaments and would need to wait and
see how it felt in the morning.
"Something was pretty bad. I tore a couple ligaments, so ...
But it's all right. I'm in here playing," she said.
Apart from two matches in Brisbane, Williams's previous
match was at the U.S. Open in September where she lost to
Australia's Sam Stosur in the final after a sensational outburst
at the chair umpire.
The 21-year-old Paszek, sensing her opponent's frustration,
went toe-to-toe with Williams in a series of fiery baseline
duels but was broken in the eighth game before conceding the
set.
Williams ratcheted up the pressure at 2-2 in the second set
and the Austrian wavered, sending a regulation backhand wide
down the tramlines to concede break point before Williams closed
it out with a commanding volley and a fist-pump.
Energised, Williams cracked four straight aces to hold serve
and sealed the match with another pair of booming serves.
The win was the 13-times grand slam champion's 15th in a row
at the year's first grand slam. She faces Czech Barbora
Zahlavova Strycova in the second round.
"Physically I felt fine," said 12th seed Williams.
"I was definitely moving better than I suspected. I still
think I can move better, though, and just get that confidence.
It would be great."
