By Ian Ransom
MELBOURNE, Jan 21 Mature student Serena
Williams raced into the last 16 of the Australian Open on
Saturday by drubbing Hungary's Greta Arn in less than an hour
and said she hoped the year's first grand slam was a good enough
excuse not to do her homework.
The 30-year-old Williams is due to start courses in
kinesiology and management on Monday, but her preparations had
taken a back seat to getting physical treatment in between
matches, the former world number one told reporters.
"I'm not reading. School starts on the 23rd, so I kind of
texted one of my professors to tell him I was in Australia, and
I don't know if I can make the first assignment in time,"
Williams told reporters after thrashing Arn 6-1 6-1 in the
evening session at Rod Laver Arena.
"He was like: 'It's fine. I was wondering if it was really
you'.
"I haven't been able to reach my kinesiology teacher.
Hopefully she will understand that I am going to get those
assignments in. But I'm a wee bit busy, so we'll see."
Williams, whose older sister Venus has dabbled in interior
design and taken a management course, said her interest in
kinesiology -- the study of human movement -- was piqued by her
injuries, which have grown in frequency and complication in
recent years.
The 13-times grand-slam champion was unable to defend her
2009 and 2010 titles at Melbourne Park last year due to a freak
foot injury and carried a sprained ankle into the tournament
this year.
PAIN RELIEF
Despite charging around court against Arn, Williams said her
injury was still causing considerable pain.
Quizzed about her interest in holistic therapies, she said:
"I don't think it's really common in sport yet, you know. I
mean, I'm on synthetic medication now for my leg.
"When it's an acute injury, you have to take something that
can take away the pain."
After giving Arn a withering lesson in grand-slam tennis,
Williams appeared intent on lecturing reporters on a wide range
of topics, from acupuncture ("I can't do that (course) online"),
to adulation from younger players ("I'm no God"), to the second
grand slam at Roland Garros ("The French is a different surface;
it's slower.").
The last American in the singles draws, 12th seed Williams
faces world number 56 Ekaterina Makarova in the fourth round,
with fourth seed Maria Sharapova a likely quarter-final
opponent.
After a rusty first-round match, Williams has improved with
each match but warned her game was "no way near" where she
wanted it to be.
"I'm just trying to play through it," said Williams, whose
only glaring error against Arn was a mistimed smash that would
have wrapped up the first set 6-0.
"I just can hit a little deeper and better, be more
consistent. Hopefully that will come as I keep playing."
