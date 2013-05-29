PARIS May 29 World number one Serena Williams motored into the third round of the French Open with a 6-1 6-2 trouncing of French wildcard Caroline Garcia on Wednesday.

Garcia, 19, gave Maria Sharapova a run for her money on her previous appearance on centre court at Roland Garros two years ago but found top seed Williams in an unforgiving mood.

Williams roared into a 5-0 lead in the opening set before Garcia, ranked 114 in the world, held serve to generous applause from the crowd who had earlier witnessed victories for Frenchmen Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Gael Monfils.

There was precious little hope of a hat-trick of home wins on Chatrier though with Williams, who came into the match on a career-best 25-match winning streak, wrapping up the opening set in 27 minutes.

Garcia offered more resistance in the second set but was still no match for the 15-times grand slam champion who looks in the mood to add to her single French Open title.

Williams faces Romania's Sorana Cirstea in the third round. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)