Tennis-Brazil Open men's singles final result
March 6 (Gracenote) - Result from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Final on Monday 3-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat 2-Albert Ramos (Spain) 6-7(3) 6-4 6-4
PARIS, June 4 Serena Williams extended her winning streak to 29 matches when she beat Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-1 3-6 6-3 in the quarter-finals to continue her run towards a second French Open title on Tuesday.
The world number one, who won her only Roland Garros title in 2002, came back from a break down in the decider and played some beautiful tennis to set up a semi-final meeting with Italian fifth seed Sara Errani.
After strolling through the opening set, 15-times grand-slam champion Williams came up against a streak of forehand winners from Kuznetsova, the 2009 French Open winner.
The American fell 2-0 behind in the third before winning five games in a row, wrapping up victory with a forehand volley after nearly two hours. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)
March 6 (Gracenote) - Result from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Final on Monday 3-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat 2-Albert Ramos (Spain) 6-7(3) 6-4 6-4
March 6 (Gracenote) - Standings from the ATP Tour singles Points 1 (1) Andy Murray(Britain) 12040 2 (2) Novak Djokovic(Serbia) 9825 3 (3) Stan Wawrinka(Switzerland) 5195 4 (4) Milos Raonic(Canada) 5080 5 (5) Kei Nishikori(Japan) 4730 6 (6) Rafa Nadal(Spain) 4415 7 (8) Marin Cilic(Croatia)
MELBOURNE, March 6 The relentless grind of the professional tennis tour proved too much for Australia's Ashleigh Barty during her teenage years but a break from the game to play cricket appears to be paying some pretty big dividends.