PARIS, June 4 Serena Williams extended her winning streak to 29 matches when she beat Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-1 3-6 6-3 in the quarter-finals to continue her run towards a second French Open title on Tuesday.

The world number one, who won her only Roland Garros title in 2002, came back from a break down in the decider and played some beautiful tennis to set up a semi-final meeting with Italian fifth seed Sara Errani.

After strolling through the opening set, 15-times grand-slam champion Williams came up against a streak of forehand winners from Kuznetsova, the 2009 French Open winner.

The American fell 2-0 behind in the third before winning five games in a row, wrapping up victory with a forehand volley after nearly two hours. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)