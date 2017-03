MELBOURNE Jan 19 Ana Ivanovic dumped world number one Serena Williams out of the Australian Open on Sunday with a stunning 4-6 6-3 6-3 fourth-round upset.

Serbian Ivanovic, a former world number one, ended the American's 25-match winning streak to reach her first grand slam quarter-final since the 2012 U.S. Open.

