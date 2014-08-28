Tennis-Ill Kyrgios pulls out of quarterfinal clash with Federer
March 17 Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of his much anticipated quarterfinal showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday with suspected food poisoning.
NEW YORK Aug 28 World number one Serena Williams blew past Vania King 6-1 6-0 and into the third round of the U.S. Open on a windswept day at Flushing Meadows on Thursday.
The first meeting between the Americans will not go down as a memorable one, especially for 81st-ranked King as Williams needed a mere 56 minutes to seal the victory on a sun-kissed Arthur Ashe Stadium court.
Williams, dressed in a pink leopard-print dress, had more trouble with the gusty conditions than with her opponent, committing three double faults in her opening service game.
But the 17-times grand slam champion would eventually gain enough control of her serve and groundstrokes blasting 25 winners past an overwhelmed King, who could manage just five.
Next up for the top seed in her quest for a third straight U.S. Open title and sixth overall, is American Varvara Lepchenko, who was a 6-4 6-0 winner over Germany's Mona Barthel. (Reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Frank Pingue)
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the La Liga matches on Friday Friday, March 17 (GMT) Las Palmas v Villarreal (1945) Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Eibar v Espanyol (1200) Athletic Club v Real Madrid (1515) Alaves v Real Sociedad (1730) Real Betis v Osasuna (1945) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) Leganes v Malaga (1100) Atletico Madrid v Sevilla (1515) Deportivo Coruna v Celta Vigo (1730) Sporting Gijon v Gr
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Aberdeen v Hearts (1215) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Ross County (1500) Kilmarnock v Partick Thistle (1500) Motherwell v St. Johnstone (1500) Rangers v Hamilton Academical (1500) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) Dundee v Celtic (1230)