Tennis-Miami men's singles quarterfinal results
March 30 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday 4-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat 10-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 6-2 3-6 7-6(6)
PARIS, June 4 An ailing Serena Williams stayed on course for a 20th grand slam singles title as she came back from the brink to reach the final of the French Open with a 4-6 6-3 6-0 win against Swiss power hitter Timea Bacsinszky on Thursday.
The American, who looked unwell throughout the match, putting iced towels around her neck and against her forehead at changeovers, fell a set and a break down as the 23rd-seeded Bacsinszky peppered the court with backhand winners.
But Williams, who won Roland Garros in 2002 and 2013, dug deep to break back and Bacsinszky cracked, losing 10 games in a row.
Williams closed it out when Bacsinszky sent a backhand long and the world number one will now face Czech 13th seed Lucie Safarova on Saturday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)
March 30 Caroline Wozniacki capitalised on her renowned endurance as she made few unforced errors in wearing down Karolina Pliskova to win 5-7 6-1 6-1 in the Miami Open semi-finals on Thursday.