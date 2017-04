PARIS, June 5 Serena Williams is skipping practice on the eve of the French Open final as the world number one battles with illness, organisers said on Friday.

The American was unwell during her semi-final win over Swiss Timea Bacsinszky on Thursday.

Williams is due to play the final against Czech 13th seed Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic on Saturday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)