PARIS May 24 Serena Williams wasted little time in demolishing Slovakian Magdalena Rybarikova as the world number one kicked off the defence of her French Open title with a 6-2 6-0 victory on Tuesday.

The American, who has won 21 grand slam singles titles, will next face either Brazilian Teliana Pereira or Czech Kristyna Pliskova.

Rybarikova hung on until 2-2 in the first set, before Williams went into overdrive to win 10 games in a row.

She wrapped it up on her first match point when Rybarikova sent a crosscourt backhand into the net. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)