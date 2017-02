PARIS May 26 Defending champion Serena Williams barely broke sweat as she brushed aside Brazilian Teliana Pereira 6-2 6-1 in the second round of the French Open on Thursday.

The American, who has lost five games in two matches, will next take on local favourite Kristina Mladenovic, the 26th seed, or Hungary's Timea Babos.

Williams started confidently, winning the first four games, only for her 81st-ranked opponent to pull one break of serve back.

But the American was in a league of her own and claimed eight of the last nine games, ending a one-sided contest on her second match point. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tony Jimenez)