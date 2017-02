MELBOURNE Jan 23 Serena Williams was knocked out of the Australian Open on Monday, losing her fourth-round match to Russian world number 56 Ekaterina Makarova 6-2 6-3 on a scorching day at Rod Laver Arena.

The thirteen-times grand slam champion Williams had been bidding for her sixth title at Melbourne Park.

