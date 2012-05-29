(Adds quotes)
By Julien Pretot
PARIS May 29 A shell-shocked Serena Williams
crashed to her earliest defeat at a grand slam when she was
beaten 4-6 7-6 6-3 by French darling Virginie Razzano in a
pulsating first round showdown at Roland Garros on Tuesday.
Never before had the 13-times grand-slam champion, one of
the pre-tournament favourites for the title, lost in the first
round of a major but on Tuesday she paid the price for a
performance she summed up as full of "errors".
The fifth seed was two points from victory at 5-1 up in the
second set tiebreak but her game inexplicably collapsed as she
lost six points in a row to lose the set.
The American appeared close to tears during the changeover
at the end of the set and struggled to shake off her near-miss
in the decider as she allowed her 111th ranked opponent to romp
into a 5-1 lead.
But Williams, who believes herself to be the ultimate
fighter in the sport, refused to throw in the towel and scraped
back to 5-3 as Razzano struggled to deliver the knock out punch.
Just when it seemed as if Razzano would join a long list of
players who choke at their home grand slam event, the
Frenchwoman played her heart out.
A cramping Razzano held her nerve in a jittery,
action-packed ninth game of the final set, which lasted 25
minutes, stretched to 12 deuces and featured five break points.
There was even a moment of controversy as Razzano was
penalised by the umpire for letting out a loud squeal mid-point,
leading to a loud chorus of boos from the fans.
The Frenchwoman took it all in her stride before finally
winning the contest on her eighth match point.
Such was the drama of the match that Razzano was even made
to wait before she could celebrate her glorious victory as the
umpire had to climb down from her chair to confirm Williams's
groundstroke was long.
Razzano, who lost her fiance to a brain tumour a year ago,
jumped up in joy after surviving three hours and three minutes
of topsy-turvy tennis that delighted the hollering crowd in
Court Philippe Chatrier.
While Williams swiftly packed her bags as she digested her
earliest slam exit in 47 appearances, Razzano celebrated her
greatest triumph.
"I didn't think too much. I know I have unlimited resources.
I dug very deep and I knew nothing was lost, even when I had
cramps (in the last game), even when I was not feeling well,"
she told a courtside interviewer.
"It's the most beautiful victory in my career.
"I think today on the court there were two great players
that gave it all, went to the limits, and I was able today to
make a difference," she added in a press conference.
"Sometimes I saw her on the court. She was shaking her head
and saying, It's crazy. Because I was lucid, I was able to see
what was happening. I knew she was thinking, She's incredible."
Williams did not mince her words.
"I made so many errors today which is not the game that I
have been playing in the past. There is no excuse," Williams
told a news conference.
