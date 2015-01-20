MELBOURNE Jan 20 Serena Williams was dragged into a second set scrap by unheralded Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck but put down the minor threat with some powerful serving to reach the second round of the Australian Open with a 6-0 6-4 win on Tuesday.

Having roared through the first set, Williams was on the back foot as the 106th-ranked 20-year-old went for broke, attacking the world number one's serve and pushing her behind the baseline.

However, Williams held firm and crunched an imperious backhand winner on return to seal the contest as her opponent served to stay in the match.

Williams will play Vera Zvonareva in the second round. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)