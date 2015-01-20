Tennis-Miami women's singles final result
April 1 (Gracenote) - Result from the Miami Women's Singles Final on Saturday 10-Johanna Konta (Britain) beat 12-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6-4 6-3
MELBOURNE Jan 20 Serena Williams was dragged into a second set scrap by unheralded Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck but put down the minor threat with some powerful serving to reach the second round of the Australian Open with a 6-0 6-4 win on Tuesday.
Having roared through the first set, Williams was on the back foot as the 106th-ranked 20-year-old went for broke, attacking the world number one's serve and pushing her behind the baseline.
However, Williams held firm and crunched an imperious backhand winner on return to seal the contest as her opponent served to stay in the match.
Williams will play Vera Zvonareva in the second round. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)
April 1 Roger Federer needed more than three hours to outlast Nick Kyrgios 7-6(9) 6-7(9) 7-6(5) in a pulsating Miami Open semi-final on Friday to set up another mouthwatering final clash with Rafa Nadal.