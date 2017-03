MELBOURNE Jan 22 Serena Williams weathered an early challenge from Russian Vera Zvonareva before the former world number two crumbled to lose 7-5 6-0 in the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday.

On a hot day at Melbourne Park, Zvonareva broke Williams twice in the first set, but a forehand winner that would have given her a set point missed the line by a whisker and her American opponent broke back.

From there it was all one-way traffic as the top seed dominated and Zvonareva surrendered after an hour and 25 minutes by meekly pushing a forehand into the tram-lines.

Williams will next play the winner of American Nicole Gibbs and Ukraine's Elina Svitolina. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Patrick Johnston)