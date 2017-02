PARIS May 29 Pre-tournament favourite and 13-times grand-slam champion Serena Williams slumped to a shock 4-6 7-6 6-3 defeat against Frenchwoman Virginie Razzano in the first round of the French Open on Tuesday.

The fifth-seeded American was two points from victory at 5-1 up in the second set tiebreak but her game inexplicably collapsed as she lost six points in a row to lose the set.

Razzano, ranked 111th, held her nerve in the ninth game of the final set which lasted 25 minutes to win the contest on her eighth match point, handing Williams her first ever first round defeat at a grand slam. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)