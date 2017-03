PARIS May 28 World No.1 and defending champion Serena Williams was eliminated in the second round of the French Open when she suffered a 6-2 6-2 defeat against Spain's Garbine Muguruza on Wednesday.

The 17-times grand slam champion from the United States never got into her stride against the 20-year-old world No.35. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Robert Woodward)