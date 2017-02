PARIS, June 3 Serena Williams overcome the gritty challenge of unseeded Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens 7-6(7) 6-4 on Friday to reach the French Open final, putting the world number one just one match away from a record-equalling 22nd grand slam singles title.

Williams, who won the first of her three Roland Garros crowns in 2002, survived a first-set scare for the second day running, saving two sets points before winning the tiebreak.

With the Philippe Chatrier showcourt still little more than half full as unseasonably cold kept thousands of ticket-holders away, the drama continued into the second set, when Williams was broken again to trail 2-0.

But she broke straight back and conceded just two further games to reach Saturday's final, where she will face Spanish fourth seed Garbine Muguruza hoping to equal Steffi Graf's grand slam singles record.

(Reporting by John Stonestreet, editing by Julien Pretot)