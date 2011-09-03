Tennis-Murray to return to Davis Cup action against France
LONDON, Feb 9 Britain's world number one Andy Murray will play against France in the Davis Cup quarter-finals in April after missing the first-round victory against Canada last weekend.
NEW YORK, Sept 3 Serena Williams battered fourth-seeded Victoria Azarenka in the first set and then prevailed in a dramatic tie-break to close out a 6-1 7-6 win and move into the round of 16 at the U.S. Open on Saturday.
Williams, seeded 28th after a long layoff due to injury and health concerns, dropped her from the world number one ranking, looked set to turn a tough match-up into a rout before the Belarussian raised her game and battled the three-time champion on even-footing in the second set.
World number five Azarenka fought off four match points in a second-set struggle that produced the best tennis of the women's tournament so far to force a tiebreaker.
The decider was tied at 5-5 when Azarenka, a semi-finalist at Wimbledon this year, netted a forehand to give Williams her fifth match point.
Williams did not squander this one, inducing Azarenka to send a forehand wide to claim the tie-break 7-5.
The 29-year-old Williams will next face either former French Open champion Ana Ivanovic, the 16th seed, or American wildcard Sloane Stephens.
Feb 9 (Gracenote) - Results from the Sofia Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 3-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat Jerzy Janowicz (Poland) 4-6 6-3 7-5 Steve Darcis (Belgium) beat Andreas Seppi (Italy) 6-3 7-5 Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) beat 1-Dominic Thiem (Austria) 6-4 6-4 9-Viktor Troicki (Serbia) beat Robin Haase (Netherlands) 2-6 6-4 7-6(3) 8-Martin Klizan (Slovakia) beat Daniel Brands (Germany) 7-6(3) 6-2 5-Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) beat Mikhai
MADRID, Feb 9 Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from next week's Rotterdam Open after being advised by doctors to rest, he said on Thursday.