PARIS May 29 "There is no excuse," Serena
Williams said simply, after losing in the first round of the
French Open in her worst major-tournament performance of an
outstanding career.
After 13 grand slam singles titles and spells totalling 123
weeks as world number one, the American was beaten 4-6 7-6 6-3
by Virginie Razzano, ranked 111 in the world, in front of the
Frenchwoman's frenzied home crowd on Tuesday.
"I made so many errors today which is not the game that I
have been playing in the past," said a subdued Williams, still a
little out of breath after rushing from the court and straight
into a news conference.
"I just didn't play at all the way I have been practising.
"I just felt I couldn't get a ball in play. When I did, I
just felt like I was hitting late and, I mean, how can you hit
late on a clay court?"
Offered the chance by one journalist to use her back as an
excuse, after injury forced her to withdraw from the Italian
Open this month, Williams shook her head.
"No, no, no, I didn't feel anything abnormal. I was 100
percent healthy," she said.
The American, who had made at least the second round in all
her 46 previous grand slam appearances, became animated only
when asked about Tuesday's umpire, Eva Asderaki, with whom she
clashed during the U.S. Open final last year.
Williams was fined $2,000 after verbally abusing Asderaki
during her shock loss to Australian Sam Stosur in New York.
On Tuesday, Asderaki punished Razzano for yelling "out" when
the ball was still in play during the final game, bringing loud
boos from the French crowd on the Philippe Chatrier court.
Asked how it felt to encounter the umpire again, Williams
said: "Was she the one that did my U.S. Open last match last
year? I just really had a flashback there."
The 30-year-old Williams, who suffered a season ravaged by
injury last year, moved into philosophical mode before leaving
the conference room to concentrate on just playing mixed doubles
for the rest of this year's French Open.
"I've just got to go back and...figure out what I did wrong
and not do it again, you know, learn from it," she said. "I
think that's the best thing I can do.
"I've been through so much in my life. I'm not happy, by no
means; I just always think things can be worse."
