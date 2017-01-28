MELBOURNE Jan 28 Reaction after Serena Williams won the Australian Open on Saturday to become the most prolific winner of grand slam singles titles since tennis went professional in 1968 with 23:

LOSING FINALIST VENUS WILLIAMS:

"Serena Williams - that's my little sister you guys. Your win has always been my win. I think you know that."

"All the times I couldn't be there, wouldn't be there, couldn't get there, you were there. I'm enormously proud of you, you mean the world to me."

ANGELIQUE KERBER, WHOSE 20-WEEK REIGN AS WORLD NUMBER ONE WILL END ON MONDAY WHEN SHE IS REPLACED BY SERENA:

"Congrats to @serenawilliams for this amazing achievement!!! What a historic final- both are true champions."

SEERENA'S FIANCE AND REDDIT CO-FOUNDER ALEXIS OHANIAN ON TWITTER:

I'm so proud of you, Serena"

PAUL ANNACONE, FORMER COACH OF ROGER FEDERER AND PETE SAMPRAS, ON TWITTER:

"23, no words"

ROGER RASHEED, FORMER COACH OF AUSTRALIAN LLEYTON HEWITT:

"Very special sisters on and off the court - SW at 23 and counting. Enjoyed the mental battle of that match."

AFRICAN-AMERICAN R&B SINGER TREY SONGZ ON TWITTER:

"Serena and Venus I love you both. Barriers broken smashed and demolished, you represent us all Everytime and we forever love you. Thank you."

THE U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM HAILS THE FOUR-TIMES OLYMPIC CHAMPION AS THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME ON TWITTER:

"The GOAT"

