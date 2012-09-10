NEW YORK, Sept 10 Britain's Andy Murray won the first set of the U.S. Open final 7-6 over Serbia's Novak Djokovic, taking a thrilling tiebreaker 12-10 in windy conditions that had both players battling to adjust on Monday.

Defending champion Djokovic, frustrated by high winds Saturday in his semi-final before the match was suspended until Sunday, was broken in the first game after four unforced errors, and double-faulted to lose serve in the fifth.

Murray, seeking his first grand slam title, also lost his first serve after three unforced errors but looked to be dealing better with the blustery gusts until Djokovic began finding the range and moved the Briton around the court for a service break that levelled the match 4-4.

The set went to a tiebreaker that featured some spectacular rallies as both players began to adapt to conditions. Djokovic saved five set points before sending a service return long to end the pressure-packed, 87-minute set in Murray's favour

Both players registered 19 unforced errors in the testing conditions of the opening set.

