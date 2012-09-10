NEW YORK, Sept 10 Britain's Andy Murray won the
first set of the U.S. Open final 7-6 over Serbia's Novak
Djokovic, taking a thrilling tiebreaker 12-10 in windy
conditions that had both players battling to adjust on Monday.
Defending champion Djokovic, frustrated by high winds
Saturday in his semi-final before the match was suspended until
Sunday, was broken in the first game after four unforced errors,
and double-faulted to lose serve in the fifth.
Murray, seeking his first grand slam title, also lost his
first serve after three unforced errors but looked to be dealing
better with the blustery gusts until Djokovic began finding the
range and moved the Briton around the court for a service break
that levelled the match 4-4.
The set went to a tiebreaker that featured some spectacular
rallies as both players began to adapt to conditions. Djokovic
saved five set points before sending a service return long to
end the pressure-packed, 87-minute set in Murray's favour
Both players registered 19 unforced errors in the testing
conditions of the opening set.
(Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Frank Pingue)