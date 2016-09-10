HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day 14 at the Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 Highlights from day 14 of the Australian Open tennis championships on Sunday (all times GMT):
Sept 10 Second seed Angelique Kerber won the first set of the U.S. Open women's final 6-3 against 10th-seeded Czech Karolina Pliskova on Saturday at Flushing Meadows.
Kerber quickly seized the advantage by breaking Pliskova, showing some nerves in her first grand slam final, in the opening game at 30 with a sizzling forehand winner.
The tall Czech settled down, finding the range on her big serve. She held a pair of break points in the fourth game but the German second seed held serve helped by a pair of groundstroke errors by Pliskova.
A double fault by Pliskova gave Kerber set point with the Czech serving at 3-5, and the German closed out the set with another forehand winner to come within one set of her second slam title of the season following her Australian Open win.
Jan 29 Following are some key stats from Roger Federer's 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 final win over Rafa Nadal at the Australian Open on Sunday. Federer Nadal Aces 20 4 Double Faults 3 3 Break points won 6/20 4/17 Winners 73 35 Net points won 29/40 10/12 Unforced errors 57 28
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 An emotional Roger Federer wiped away tears and urged Rafa Nadal to stay with him on the tour for years to come after felling his great rival to win his fifth Australian Open on Sunday.