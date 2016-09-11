NEW YORK, Sept 11 Top-seeded defending champion Novak Djokovic won a first-set tiebreak 7-1 against third seed Stan Wawrinka to draw first blood in the best-of-five sets U.S. Open men's final.

Djokovic won the last five points of the decider, clinching the last three points on a pair of Wawrinka groundstroke errors and a serve return that sailed long.

The Serbian world number one dominated the set early, seizing an immediate advantage by breaking Wawrinka on his first service game for 2-0, winning from deuce as Wawrinka mis-hit a forehand and netted a backhand.

The world number one from Serbia was strong on serve, yielding just three points in his first four service games.

Wawrinka battled back, finding the range on his groundstrokes.

Trailing 2-5, the Swiss fought off two set points in the eighth game, finally holding serve with an outright winner from each side.

Wawrinka brought the set back on serve in the next game, jumping to a 0-40 lead and clinching the break on a Djokovic double fault that made it 5-4 and the set went on serve to the tiebreak.

