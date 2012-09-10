(Updates after third set)
NEW YORK, Sept 10 Serbia's Novak Djokovic won
the third set of the U.S. Open final 6-2 against Andy Murray to
send the championship decider into a fourth set after the Briton
won the first two 7-6 7-5 on Monday.
- -
1st Set
Djokovic, frustrated by high winds Saturday in his
semi-final before the match was suspended until Sunday,
struggled in Monday's wind and was broken in the first game
after four unforced errors and double-faulted to lose serve in
the fifth.
Murray also lost his first serve after three unforced errors
but looked to be dealing better with the blustery gusts until
Djokovic began finding the range and moved the Briton around the
court for a service break that levelled the match 4-4.
As both players began adapting to conditions, the set
featured some spectacular rallies and went to a tiebreaker.
Murray dominated but squandered five set points before Djokovic
sent a service return long to end it 12-10 in Murray's favour.
Both players registered 19 unforced errors in the
pressure-packed, 87-minute opener played in difficult
conditions.
- -
2nd Set
Djokovic seemed to suffer a letdown after dropping the
marathon tiebreaker and Murray pounced with breaks in the Serb's
first two service games to charge into a 4-0 lead.
The 25-year-old Australian Open champion got one service
break back in the fifth game when Murray ran off a string of
unforced errors.
Olympic champion Murray was serving for the set at 5-3 but
another three unforced errors helped Djokovic break him to bring
the set back on serve at 5-4.
Murray, however, broke Djokovic in the 12th game, taking
advantage of a missed overhand by the Serb to claim the set on a
forehand that sailed long and put the Scotsman in position to
claim his maiden grand slam crown.
- -
3rd set
After falling behind early in the first two sets, Djokovic
grabbed the early initiative in the third.
He broke Murray's serve in the third game to lead 2-1 after
the Scotsman double-faulted to give Djokovic two break points
and he took the first with a return winner as the match clock
ticked past three hours.
Murray had a couple of chances to break back but was unable
to seize his opportunities and then fell behind 5-2 when he lost
another service game as Djokovic pumped his fists and the crowd
roared.
Djokovic served out the set, the quickest of the match so
far, to keep the contest alive.
(Reporting by Julian Linden and Larry Fine; Editing by Frank
Pingue)