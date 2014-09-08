UPDATE 1-Tennis-Federer tops Wawrinka in all-Swiss Indian Wells final
* Wawrinka first player to break Federer in fortnight (Adds quotes and detail)
(Updates after second set)
NEW YORK, Sept 8 Marin Cilic moved another step closer to his first grand slam title by winning the second set against Japan's Kei Nishikori to seize a 6-3 6-3 lead in the U.S. Open final on Monday.
Cilic, who used his huge wingspan to reach out and bash forehands across court and a booming serve to score easy points, was up two breaks and serving for the set at 5-2 when 10th seed Nishikori mustered a fightback to score his first service break of the match and close to 5-3.
But Cilic, the 14th seed, ended Nishikori's hopes of reversing the momentum by breaking right back at 30, ending the set with a forehand winner.
The turn of events allowed Cilic to serve first in the third set, one set away from claiming the season's last grand slam title. (Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Frank Pingue)
* Wawrinka first player to break Federer in fortnight (Adds quotes and detail)
* Players combine for 16 service breaks in 34 games (Adds details, quotes)
March 19 Elena Vesnina survived a battle of attrition to beat fellow Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-7(6) 7-5 6-4 in the women's final at the BNP Paribas Open in the California desert on Sunday.