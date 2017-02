PARIS, June 5 Andy Murray won the first set of his French Open final against world number one Novak Djokovic 6-3 on Sunday after being broken to love in the opening game.

The British second seed was on the back foot in the first game before winning 16 of 20 points to lead 4-1, finding the perfect balance between defence and attack on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Djokovic, looking to become the third man to hold all four grand slam titles at the same time, held for the first time to narrow the gap to 4-2, but Murray closed it out on serve after two calls by the chair umpire went against the Serbian.

