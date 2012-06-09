By Pritha Sarkar
| PARIS, June 9
PARIS, June 9 When a painful shoulder stopped
Maria Sharapova from doing what she does best, she could have
chosen a hundred different things to keep her buzzing mind
occupied.
She could have followed Venus Williams in doing a course in
interior design, or set up a fashion label like Serena Williams,
or even agreed to participate in some frivolous celebrity
reality shows like Martina Navratilova.
Instead, the Russian multi-millionaire headed straight to
French school and her single-minded dedication paid off on
Saturday as she charmed the cheering Roland Garros crowd by
speaking to them in their own language after holding aloft the
Suzanne Lenglen Cup for the first time.
"When I first hurt my shoulder and I knew that I wouldn't
probably be playing for about two or three months, for some
reason the first thing I did was I found a French school close
to my house," Sharapova, who underwent shoulder surgery in
August 2008, said after dispatching Italy's Sara Errani 6-3 6-2
in the French Open final.
"I did private lessons every single day for three months. I
don't know why, but everyone thought I was completely crazy
because there were so many other things I could have done.
"But it was really the first thing on my mind when I heard
about my injury was that I was going to learn a language. I
chose French."
Her decision to learn French might have amounted to very
little. No doubt it would have come in handy when she wanted to
order her favourite "escargots" in a Parisian restaurant or
helped her to indulge in her favourite eavesdropping pastime on
the Champs Elysees.
INNER VOICE
But like most things she does, whether it is practising for
hours, days, months just to improve a shot by "one percent" -
she always has the end game in sight.
"I have a lot more in me to achieve. I believe in my game,"
Sharapova said after becoming the 10th woman to join the career
grand slam club.
"I think that's one of the reasons why I'm sitting here
with my fourth (major) and winning Roland Garros. I always
believed I could be a better player, whether it was on clay,
whether it was on grass, whether it was on cement, anything, I
always strive to be better.
"One percent here, a few here, this is what I've always
wanted to achieve. No matter how tough it was, no matter how
many people didn't believe in me, didn't think that I could get
to this point, I didn't care and I didn't listen.
"I always listened to my own voice and it always told me
that for some reason I'm meant to be better."
Her inner voice told her that her failing shoulder would
work again.
Her inner voice told her she would play top level tennis
again.
Her inner voice told her she would be a grand slam champion
again.
Her inner voice told her she would be number one again.
So what if everyone thought she was deluded.
"I proved that no matter how many punches I took in my
career, I've always gotten back up. I never made excuses. I
always relied on my own talent," said Sharapova, who was having
the last laugh on Saturday by hauling herself back from 126 in
May 2009 to the top of the rankings summit.
"I could have said, I don't need this. I have money; I have
fame; I have victories; I have grand slams.
"But when your love for something is bigger than all those
things, you continue to keep getting up in the morning when it's
freezing outside, when you know that it can be the most
difficult day, when nothing is working, when you feel like the
belief sometimes isn't there from the outside world, and you
seem so small.
"But you can achieve great things when you don't listen to
all those things."
Sharapova's love of tennis kept her fires burning for four
long years and on Saturday, when she collapsed to her knees in
her moment of glory, everyone knew what it meant to her.
"It's the most unique moment I've experienced in my career.
I never thought I would have that. I thought when I won
Wimbledon at 17 that it would be the most treasured moment of my
career," she said, barely caring about the $1.6 million prize
purse she had just picked up.
"But when I fell down on my knees today I realised that this
was extremely special."
(Editing by Toby Davis)