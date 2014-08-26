NEW YORK Aug 25 French Open champion Maria Sharapova swept the last 10 games to surge past fellow Russian Maria Kirilenko 6-4 6-0 and into the second round of the U.S. Open on Monday.

Trailing 2-4 in the first set, the five-times grand slam winner tightened control of her booming groundstrokes to break back, then steamrolled to victory in her return to Flushing Meadows after missing last year's event with a shoulder injury.

"It was tough missing this court last year," Sharapova told the crowd in an on-court interview after improving her U.S. Open night record to 17-0. "To be back here you realize how meaningful it is to keep working."

Sharapova, the 2006 U.S. champion, will next meet Romania's Alexandra Dulgheru, a straight sets winner over Czech Kristyna Pliskova.

(Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Ian Ransom)