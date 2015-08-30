Aug 30 Five-times major winner Maria Sharapova has pulled out of the U.S. Open tennis championships due to a leg injury, the Russian said on Sunday.

Sharapova, 28, has not played a match since losing to Serena Williams in the Wimbledon semi-finals in July and withdrew from hardcourt tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati in August, citing a right leg strain.

"Unfortunately, I will not be able to compete in this year's US Open," she tweeted.

"I have done everything possible to be ready but it was just not enough time. To all my amazing fans, I will be back in the Asian swing in a few weeks and look forward to finishing the year healthy and strong."

It marks the second time in three years that the 2006 champion has withdrawn from the year's last grand slam event.

The U.S. Tennis Association said on Sunday that Russian Daria Kasatkina is the lucky loser who will replace Sharapova in the main draw.

The U.S. Open starts on Monday.

