MELBOURNE Jan 14 Maria Sharapova asked
herself where her game was going after a disappointing start to
2011, but winning two titles and returing to a grand slam final
for the first time in more than three years has her heading in
the right direction going into the Australian Open.
The 24-year-old had shoulder surgery in 2008, which kept her
out of the game for nine months and she had struggled to regain
the consistency that had earmarked her as a player capable of
dominating the game after she won Wimbledon as a 17-year-old.
A new coach, change of racquet and some patchy form in the
first half of last year raised more doubts but she felt she
turned the corner by reaching the French Open semi-finals then
the final at Wimbledon, where she lost to Petra Kvitova.
"I didn't really start the year off on the best note,"
Sharapova told reporters in Melbourne on Saturday. "I lost here
in the fourth round. I got sick playing Paris. Didn't play in
Fed Cup.
"It was kind of, 'where is this going?'
"Then all of a sudden things clicked because ultimately when
you put in the work, it's going to pay off. Maybe not tomorrow,
maybe not in one week, but maybe in many months.
"I think my level was much more consistent than where I saw
it at the couple years before that ... following the shoulder
surgery.
"It was a big step for me in the right direction."
Sharapova suffered an ankle injury in the year-ending WTA
Chamionships, which kept her out of the Brisbane International
earlier this month, but she was confident she had recovered.
"It has healed pretty well," she said. "It just didn't heal
as fast as I thought it would. But, yeah, it feels good now.
"I've been in Melbourne for some time now. Came here a
little bit early (and) I was thinking of maybe playing a
tournament the week before (but) just thought it would be good
to stay here and train and get ready.
"I wasn't really in a hurry to go and play a tournament when
I didn't feel like I had enough practice and all.
"But, it's been really good. The body feels really good."
