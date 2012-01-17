* Sharapova avoids historical repeat
* Fourth seed completes win in 58 minutes
(Adds details, quotes)
By Greg Stutchbury
MELBOURNE, Jan 17 Maria Sharapova last met
Gisela Dulko in a grand slam event at the 2009 Wimbledon
tournament, where the Argentine forced the Russian into error
after error on her way to a surprise second round victory.
On Tuesday, the world number four gave back to her
26-year-old opponent exactly what she had received in London and
produced a ruthless 6-0 6-1 victory to set up an Australian Open
second round encounter against American qualifer Jamie Hampton.
"(She is) someone that's beaten me the last time we played
at a major... (and) she can definitely play some really good
tennis. I think I was just mentally prepared for that,"
Sharapova said of a victory that took just 58 minutes.
"Overall, I think I played pretty good and aggressive."
There had been a feeling of deja vu prior to the match. The
last time the pair had met, the tall Russian was lacking in
preparation as she continued her comeback from shoulder surgery.
As a consequence, the Argentine forced the rusty Sharapova
into a string of errors and ran out a 6-2 3-6 6-4 winner.
Sharapova entered Hisense Arena on Tuesday without playing a
competitive match this year after an ankle injury flared up but
this time, she blasted Dulko off the court.
"She's someone that likes to have time to create her shots,"
Sharapova said of forcing the Argentine into 22 errors while
Dulko committed another 18 that were unforced.
"She likes to get you off the court. She has many weapons
when you give her that time. I think it was just important not
to give her that, what she likes."
DOUBLE BAGEL
The 24-year-old Russian had been heading for a 'double
bagel' 6-0 6-0 victory until she temporarily lost control of her
serve in the third game of the second set and was broken.
Dulko punched the air in delight after winning the game
while the crowd on Melbourne Park's second show court gave her a
massive cheer and sustained applause.
Sharapova, however, was not prepared to stay on court any
longer than necessary in the intense heat, breaking Dulko's next
two service games and surviving a trio of break points when
serving for the match to complete the win.
After the comprehensive display, the three-times grand slam
winner said she felt well prepared for the tournament despite
being restricted to hitting practice.
"Of course I would have preferred to have played a few
matches, there's no doubt. But I have experience in how to
handle going into a grand slam maybe with not as many matches,"
she added.
"I feel like if you can put in the time on the practice
court and if you're healthy enough, you have that
energy,...(and) if you can have that intensity pretty high...
then sometimes it's even better to have that practice week."
(Editing by John O'Brien; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more tennis stories